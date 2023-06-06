Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc (ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 on July 6th

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Trading Down 0.3 %
ADIG stock opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.46. Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.34 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £262.35 million, a PE ratio of 676.92 and a beta of 0.40.
About Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth
Further Reading
