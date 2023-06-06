Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,532. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
