Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,532. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

