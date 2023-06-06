AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.97

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 473011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AdaptHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $3,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.