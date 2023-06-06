AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after buying an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,657,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,781,000 after buying an additional 1,365,864 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.