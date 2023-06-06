aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $180.64 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, aelf has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $180.64 million and $38.34 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003113 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001391 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,613,388 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.