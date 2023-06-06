aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $183.79 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $183.79 million and $7.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,613,388 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

