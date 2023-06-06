AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.50

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.66 ($0.18), with a volume of 3324980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.26 ($0.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.42) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

AFC Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £109.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

AFC Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,647.44). 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

