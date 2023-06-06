Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 8.1%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 5,002,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,792,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 264.19%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 100,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,294.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

