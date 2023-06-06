Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.67.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

