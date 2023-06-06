Alan Still Sells 600,000 Shares of Horseshoe Metals Limited (ASX:HOR) Stock

Horseshoe Metals Limited (ASX:HOR – Get Rating) insider Alan Still sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$10,200.00 ($6,754.97).

Horseshoe Metals Stock Performance

About Horseshoe Metals

Horseshoe Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Horseshoe Lights project that comprises 15 tenements covering an area of approximately 215 square kilometers located in Bryah Basin region of Western Australia; and the Kumarina project that consists of a small mining lease and a mining lease covering approximately 3.2 square kilometers located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

