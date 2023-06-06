Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $110.64 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.