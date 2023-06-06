Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $988.64 million and $6.27 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00054504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,634,544,801 coins and its circulating supply is 7,247,075,295 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.