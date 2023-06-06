Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.69.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.