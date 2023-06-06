Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,656,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

