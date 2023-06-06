Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,858,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,577 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $102,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after acquiring an additional 846,660 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Alliant Energy by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 788,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,624. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.