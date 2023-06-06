Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) CEO Purchases $12,106.25 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) CEO John P. Albright acquired 745 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $12,106.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PINE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $20.79.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 47.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $434,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,559.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.