Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) CEO Purchases $12,106.25 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) CEO John P. Albright acquired 745 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $12,106.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $434,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,559.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.