ALS Limited (ALQ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.19 on July 5th

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from ALS’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

