Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.