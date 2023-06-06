American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.90. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

