American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,954 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.30% of American Tower worth $296,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,998,000 after acquiring an additional 497,927 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

AMT stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.01. The stock had a trading volume of 388,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,310. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

