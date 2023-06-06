AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.3% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.52% of AMETEK worth $167,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 167,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,781,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in AMETEK by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.16. The stock had a trading volume of 204,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $151.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

