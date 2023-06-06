Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $220.43. 619,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,338. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.10. The company has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

