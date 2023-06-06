Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Cut by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.7% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $220.59. 933,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.87 and a 200-day moving average of $249.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

