Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) PT at C$7.38

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.38.

BTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BTE opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$9.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.87.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

