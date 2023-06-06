Analyzing FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) & Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 24.26% N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 19.97% 10.57% 0.97%

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. FFW pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

FFW has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FFW and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million 2.23 $5.72 million $5.16 8.15 Citizens Community Bancorp $79.83 million 1.14 $17.76 million $1.59 5.45

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FFW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FFW and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.29%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than FFW.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats FFW on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

