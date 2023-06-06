Analyzing Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Metro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Metro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 47.50 Metro N/A N/A N/A $5.32 9.97

Profitability

Metro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Metro N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Metro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Metro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 2 2 0 2.50 Metro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus price target of C$31.10, indicating a potential downside of 1.43%. Metro has a consensus price target of $79.17, indicating a potential upside of 49.29%. Given Metro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metro is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Summary

Metro beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Europe segment is consisted of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, bol.com, Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg.The Other Retail segment handles the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Metro

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

