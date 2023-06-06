Analyzing Senti Biosciences (SNTI) and The Competition

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) is one of 280 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Senti Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $4.29 million -$58.21 million -0.45 Senti Biosciences Competitors $695.81 million $86.85 million -2.74

Senti Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senti Biosciences. Senti Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -1,457.24% -48.76% -35.49% Senti Biosciences Competitors -4,079.30% -143.37% -42.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.8% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Senti Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Senti Biosciences Competitors 1085 4158 11212 178 2.63

Senti Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 384.29%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 67.91%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Senti Biosciences peers beat Senti Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Senti Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate acute myeloid leukemia cells, while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301, a multi-armed off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated (NOT) off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer cells, while sparing healthy cells in the body. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.