Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

