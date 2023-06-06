Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.28.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.