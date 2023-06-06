Apriem Advisors Acquires 300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $182.57. 2,571,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

