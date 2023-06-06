Apriem Advisors Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SGOL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 782,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,234. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

