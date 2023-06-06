Apriem Advisors Invests $256,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.49. 934,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

