Apriem Advisors Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,106 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.06. 248,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98.

Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

