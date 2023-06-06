Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 14,876 shares.The stock last traded at $6.22 and had previously closed at $6.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,046 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.