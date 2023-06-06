Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $3.58 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $154.47 million and $7.73 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00013188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

