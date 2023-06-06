Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Archrock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Archrock by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Archrock by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

