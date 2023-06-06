Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.05

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.97, with a volume of 84732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130,903 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Arcosa by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $4,120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth about $2,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

