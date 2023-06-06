Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $24,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

ARCT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 117,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,882. The stock has a market cap of $718.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.60. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. The company had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $129,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 579,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,043 shares of company stock worth $965,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.