Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Ark has a total market cap of $42.57 million and $1.95 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002994 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,423,864 coins and its circulating supply is 173,423,748 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

