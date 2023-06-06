ASD (ASD) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $43.25 million and $4.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,762.02 or 1.00037052 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06864105 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,188,319.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.