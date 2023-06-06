Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the period. Ashland makes up approximately 2.3% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.23% of Ashland worth $71,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ashland by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ashland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. 263,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

