Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Tops $0.91

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Astrafer has a market cap of $142.58 million and $54,299.28 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.00102207 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $10,911.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

