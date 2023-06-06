Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Up 6.8%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.56. 56,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 665,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after acquiring an additional 410,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,213,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,186,000 after acquiring an additional 178,096 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

