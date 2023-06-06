Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Trading Up 6.8%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 56,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 665,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.