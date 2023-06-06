AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $36,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.89.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 0.5 %

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $12.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,327.88. 49,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,779. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,582.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,497.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

