Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Trading Down 2.8%

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.67. Approximately 4,929,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,770,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Avantor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Avantor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.