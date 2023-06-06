AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Raised to $12.50

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AvidXchange has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.41.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,863,893 shares of company stock worth $40,706,639 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

