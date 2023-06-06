Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) CEO Sells $123,390.00 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Avista Price Performance
AVA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Avista Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Avista
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 7.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,497,000 after buying an additional 292,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 231.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avista by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avista (AVA)
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
- 3 High-Yield Names The Institutions Are Buying
- The J.M. Smucker Co.: A Sweet Opportunity For Income Investors
- Here’s What’s Driving the Price of Carvana Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.