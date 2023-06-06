Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,374,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65,926 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises about 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $60,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,445,000 after purchasing an additional 803,925 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,950,000 after buying an additional 827,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after buying an additional 168,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,248 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

