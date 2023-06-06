Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $789.98 million and approximately $53.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.75 or 0.00025082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,912.61 or 0.99940748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,961,630 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,961,629.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.65979296 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $92,891,205.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

