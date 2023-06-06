Axie Infinity Price Hits $6.75 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $789.98 million and approximately $53.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.75 or 0.00025082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,912.61 or 0.99940748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,961,630 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,961,629.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.65979296 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $92,891,205.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.